New York Jets Rule Out Pair of Injured Backups for San Francisco Game
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh ruled out two backups for Monday’s game with the San Francisco 49ers in advance of the final injury report for the contest.
Offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer and linebacker Zaire Barnes are listed as out for the game, leaving the Jets in a bit of pinch when it comes to depth at both positions.
Schweitzer, a nine-year veteran, has been on the injury report all week with a hand injury. He’s the backup to Alijah Vera-Tucker at right guard. Saleh said that Schweitzer was likely heading for injured reserve.
Xavier Newman is the backup at both left guard and center and could serve as the backup for Monday’s game at right guard, too.
Barnes, a second-year pro out of Western Michigan, is listed as the backup to Jamien Sherwood. He was added to the report on Friday with an ankle injury.
Losing Barnes could be a bit more problematic for the Jets, as he’s listed as one of two back-up linebackers on the depth chart. The only other backup linebacker is Chazz Surratt, who backs up both C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams.
The Jets have two linebackers on the practice squad — Sam Eguavoen and Marcelino McCrary-Ball.
Veteran offensive tackle Tyron Smith practiced again on Saturday as a full participant and he does not have a listed status for the game. He was limited during Thursday’s workout after he received a veteran’s day off. He returned for full practices on Friday and Saturday.
The remainder of the Jets’ injury report included cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (groin), offensive lineman Max Mitchell (shoulder), offensive lineman Xavier Newman (shoulder) and wide receiver Mike Williams (knee). All four were full participants on Saturday and don’t have an injury designation. Williams is expected to be used judiciously as he is coming off an ACL injury last season.
49ers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) are listed as out for Monday’s game. Neither practiced this week.
Safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), who has been a limited participant all week, was listed as doubtful.
Running back Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles) and Guard Aaron Banks (finger) are listed as questionable. McCaffrey was held out of most of training camp and the preseason but all signs point toward him playing on Monday.
San Francisco players with no game designation include running back Isaac Guerendo (groin), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle), linebacker Tatum Bethune (ankle), guard Spencer Burford (hand) and punter Mitch Wishnowsky. All were full participants on Saturday.