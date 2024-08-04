Robert Saleh Addresses Alarming Issue on New York Jets Offensive Line
It happened again during Saturday's Green & White scrimmage, and it costed the New York Jets offense the chance at a touchdown.
With the Jets in scoring position at the 8-yard line, second-year center Joe Tippmann sent the snap soaring over the head of quarterback Aaron Rodgers who was forced to run the ball down about 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage. Not only did the untimely miscue almost result in a giveaway, it would've put Rodgers in harm's way had he not been wearing the red jersey.
The errant snap was the latest installment in what has become a training camp issue for Tippmann, who started at center for the last 10 games of the 2023 season after New York drafted the Wisconsin product at No. 43 overall. Tippmann has lacked accuracy while snapping the ball on multiple occasions during the Jets' first nine preseason practices.
"With Tippmann, we got to continue working with it. He had a couple of good days and then today with the environment a little bit heightened that got away from him and so we'll continue working with him," said fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh following Saturday's proceedings in Florham Park where ticketed spectators were present.
Saleh chose not to sound the alarm in the wake of Tippmann's snapping struggles and suggested that the second-year player is not suffering from some sort of brain lapse or an emerging case of the yips.
"There's some technical stuff in there. It's not mental. He's not flustered. Like I said, we're trying to maximize his athleticism which is asking him to do some things from an athletic standpoint. We're pushing him and he's just got to learn the timing and the rhythm and all that stuff and he'll get under control. It's one of the least things I'm worried about," said Saleh.
Tippmann's accuracy issues were not visible during his rookie season in Green & White. The former two-year Wisconsin starter became the anchor of the Jets makeshift offensive line on the way to PFWA All-Rookie honors.
"He snapped all last year and never had an issue," said offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
As a center, and the first person to touch the ball prior to every play, Tippmann has more pressure and responsibility than the average offensive lineman.
"I definitely want that role. I think that comes with just being a center. That's kind of the aspect of center that I've always loved. It's just having that extra stuff on your plate, getting back to the huddle, kind of confirming with everybody," said Tippmann.
Tippmann's apparent mechanical issue is worrisome, but his past history suggests it's only temporary.