New York Jets Running Back Being Wrongly Phased Out of Passing Game Plan
The New York Jets struggles on the offensive side of the ball have become a major issue over their last two games.
In Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, a lot of their struggles could be attributed to the poor weather conditions at a messy MetLife Stadium. In Week 5, there was rain again when facing off against the Minnesota Vikings overseas in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
As was the case in Week 4, the Jets were unable to come away with a victory.
New York dug themselves into a 17-0 hole in the second quarter which they were unable to climb out of. They showed some life in the second half, as the defense was able to stifle the Vikings and held them to only six points the remainder of the game.
However, the offense was unable to capitalize fully in what ended up being a 23-17 loss.
They abandoned the run early in the game, attempting only 14 rushes compared to 54 pass attempts for Aaron Rodgers.
Not establishing the run game allowed Minnesota to pin their ears back and get after the future Hall of Famer with regularity. He was beaten up pretty well in the game, grimacing often after some big hits.
For the Jets to take pressure off of Rodgers, they need to rely on the running game a little more. Or, at the very least, get Breece Hall more involved in the game plan.
One of the true dual-threat running backs in the NFL, the coaching staff has to find a way to get him more involved in what has been a quick-hitting, short passing game. He is arguably their best playmaker yet has been slowly phased out of the aerial game plan.
As shared by JJ Zachariason of Late-Round Fantasy Football, Hall has seen his work in the passing game decrease every game this season. His target share and involvement in running routes are both heading in the wrong direction.
Receiving a 7.8 target share in a game Rodgers dropped back to pass as often as he did is just unacceptable, especially when only six different pass catchers received a target in Week 5.
Braelon Allen has certainly deserved a role with how well he has performed out of the gate in his career. But Hall is an important piece of the offense and needs to be more heavily involved as a talented playmaker.
Hall has to get more involved or this offense will continue being stuck in the mud. He is too talented to be as far down in the pecking order in the passing game as he has been in recent games.