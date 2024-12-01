New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks Make Final Roster Moves Before Game
The New York Jets and the Seattle Seahawks set their inactive players for Sunday’s showdown at MetLife Stadium, with the most notable inactive for the Jets being linebacker C.J. Mosley.
Mosley, who is dealing with a herniated disc and hasn’t played since he suffered the injury before the New England game on Oct. 27, did practice all week but admitted to reporters on Friday that he suffered a small setback during a practice rep against backup running back Braelon Allen.
Mosley was questionable on the final injury report.
Along with Mosley, the other Jets inactives are running back Israel Abanikana, offensive lineman Jake Hanson, offensive lineman Max Mitchell, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and edge rusher Braiden McGregor.
Hanson was the only other inactive Jet on this week’s injury report. He was questionable with a hamstring injury.
That means offensive lineman Xavier Newman is available to play. New York activated him from IR on Saturday after a scary neck injury he suffered five weeks ago. He was listed on the injury report with a concussion. New York also promoted running back Kene Nwangwu to the active roster as additional depth for Breece Hall, who was questionable with a knee injury but is available today.
Before Sunday’s game the Jets moved offensive tackle Tyron Smith to injured reserve with a neck injury. He will miss the next four games with six remaining. It’s possible he doesn’t return this season. Olu Fashanu will start for him once again at left tackle.
Other Jets who were questionable going into the game and are available include safety Chuck Clark (shin).
Other Jets on the injury report but had no designation for the game and are available included wide receiver Malachi Corley (illness), cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers (non-injury/personal), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee), cornerback D.J. Reed (back), and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle).
Seattle’s inactive include one player that was questionable on the final injury report — safety AJ Finley (ankle). The rest of the inactives are cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, free safety Jerrick Reed II, linebacker Trevis Gipson, wide receiver Dareke Young, defensive end Mike Norris and quarterback Jaren Hall.
Tight end Brady Russell (foot), who was listed as questionable, is available.
Seahawks on the final injury report that didn’t carry an injury designation and are available include wide receiver DK Metcalf (shoulder), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (knee), defensive end Leonard Williams (foot), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (veteran rest), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (thigh), guard Laken Tomlinson (veteran rest), tight end Noah Fant (groin), offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (knee), wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (back), tight end Pharaoh Brown (elbow), defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder), defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder), offensive tackle Stone Forsyth (hand), linebacker Ernest Jones (elbow/knee) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (veteran rest).