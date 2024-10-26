New York Jets Secondary Suffers Injury Blow Entering Patriots Showdown
The New York Jets announced that safety Tony Adams would be downgraded to out for Sunday’s game with the New England Patriots.
The Jets (2-5) will also keep tight end Kenny Yeboah out of the game due to an abdomen injury.
But Adams’ absence will clearly hurt the Jets’ secondary, even as it gets healthier at cornerback.
Adams was listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury on Friday’s injury report. He had five tackles against the Steelers on Sunday but also left the game with a hamstring injury. He did not practice all week.
Now that Adams is out, New York will be without him and fellow safety Ashtyn Davis, who is out with a concussion and one of three Jets players that are out for Sunday’s game and are potentially headed to injured reserve, according to Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich.
The other two that could end up on IR are offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and defensive tackle Leki Fotu (knee).
In addition to Adams and Davis, the Jets are without another safety, Chuck Clark, who was put on IR last week after suffering an ankle injury. Sunday will be his second game on IR and he must spend at least four weeks on the list.
On the Jets’ unofficial depth chart the only available safety is Isaiah Oliver, who is the back-up at both strong safety and free safety. Oliver is a likely starter, as is Jalen Mills, who was signed from the practice squad last week. The Jets have two other safeties, Marquise Blair and Jarius Monroe, on the practice squad.
While the middle of the secondary is beat up, the corners are finally getting healthy. Cornerbacks Michael Carter II (back) and D.J. Reed (groin) were full participants in practice this week and had no designation on Friday’s injury report, indicating that the pair should be available to play on Sunday.
That should allow New York’s cornerback group to play in position for the first time in a few weeks.
As for Yeboah, it’s not a surprise that he’s out. Yeboah’s practice window was opened this week after he spent several weeks on IR. He was a full participant in practice all week. But with Tyler Conklin, Anthony Firsker and Jeremy Ruckert, the Jets didn’t need to rush him into the lineup. Yeboah’s practice window is up next week.
The Jets have now designated five players out for Sunday’s game. Another player, wide receiver Allen Lazard, is doubtful with a chest injury.
The rest of the Jets on Friday’s final injury report had no designation and are expected to play against the Patriots.