New York Jets' Solomon Thomas Nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year
New York Jets defensive lineman Solomon Thomas is the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, the league announced on Thursday.
If Thomas were to win the award, he would be the third New York player to win the award after Marty Lyons (1984) and Boomer Esiason (1995).
The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors on Feb. 6. The event is the night the league hands out of all of its major awards, including most valuable player and rookie of the year. NFL Honors is hosted in the lead-up to the Super Bowl that Sunday.
The Jets surprised Thomas with the nomination during his appearance at Red Bank Regional High School.
Thomas is being honored primarily for his work with the non-profit organization, The Defensive Line, which he co-founded. Its mission is to help end youth suicide and raise awareness about mental health. The organization collaborates with the Clinton Global Initiative, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Crisis Text Line, and Vibrant Health for the 988 campaigns.
Through speaking engagements and collaborations, Solomon has emerged as an advocate for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
"I am deeply honored to be nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award by the New York Jets for the third time," said Thomas in a release. "This recognition highlights the power of using our platform to make a positive impact off the field. I am committed to advocating for mental health and supporting others in meaningful ways. Thank you to the Jets organization, the Tri-State community, my family, and my teammates for this incredible honor."
This year Thomas sponsored a soccer player through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, hosted free youth football camps and donated $8,000 to the Interfaith Food Network and volunteering at local food pantries. He also donated $5,000 to the Market Street Mission, which supports underserved communities.
Thomas joined the Jets in 2022 as a free agent. He’s played on one-year deals each of the last three seasons with New York. This season he has 18 tackles in 11 games, with 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Named for legendary NFL running back Walter Payton, the award is considered the highest honor in the league each year. Each team has one nominee, which is considered on the meris of their commitment to philanthropy and community, along with their impact on the field.