New York Jets Stance on Veteran Playmaker Changing Days Ahead of Trade Deadline

The New York Jets may not look to trade one of their veteran playmakers ahead of the deadline.

Sep 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams (18) celebrates a first down reception during the second half against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams (18) celebrates a first down reception during the second half against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have not been shy about making blockbuster moves to try and upgrade their roster.

There hasn’t been a team in the NFL as active on the trade market as the Jets in recent years. It started with the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers and has continued as they are all in on winning a Super Bowl.

A few weeks ago, they acquired his former top target, wide receiver Devante Adams to jump-start the offense. Their first two games reunited weren’t great, but New York picked up a huge win over the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.

With a 3-6 record, plenty of work remains to make a postseason push. That has led to some people wondering whether or not they would throw in the white flag on the season and make some moves ahead of the deadline to retain long-term assets.

As long as Woody Johnson remains the owner and Rodgers is the starting quarterback, it is unlikely that occurs. They are going to do everything in their power to contend.

However, one player was clearly on the trade block; veteran wide receiver Mike Williams. After Adams was acquired, many people thought New York would look to move their free agent signing.

But, in an update provided by ESPN, it doesn’t sound like he is someone the team is actively looking to move any longer. But, keep an eye on one AFC contender who could still make a move for Williams.

“The Jets are now in an interesting spot with wideout Mike Williams because of Thursday night's win and the injury to Allen Lazard, who was just put on injured reserve (chest). Will they stick with Williams as the third receiver or turn to someone else, such as Jason Brownlee? The people I've talked to believe there's a chance he stays, which didn't seem likely a few weeks back. Pittsburgh looms large here. The Steelers want receiver help. Whether they get it from New York or elsewhere could help determine Williams' fate.”

Williams, who suffered a knee injury last season, hasn’t had too big of an impact with New York. He has made more headlines for being thrown under the bus by Rodgers for mistakes with his route running than production on the field.

In nine games, the veteran has been targeted only 21 times, catching 12 passes for 166 yards. A change of scenery could do him some good, especially since rookie Malachi Corley is being integrated into the game plan now, too.

