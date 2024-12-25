New York Jets Star Battled Through Severe Hamstring Injury Earlier in Season
The 2024 NFL regular season has been a grind for the New York Jets and their starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
After suffering a season-ending Achilles injury four plays into his tenure with the Jets, he has not missed a game this year. But, things certainly haven’t been easy, as he has not looked great at times.
A reason for that has been several ailments that he has had to overcome throughout the campaign.
The most painful, based on news that has been shared by Connor Hughes of SNY, had to be the hamstring injury he suffered. According to the Jets beat writer, sources have said the injury was as bad as it could get without muscle being torn away from the bone.
"It was such a significant degree, I was told by one team source, that it was the most significant degree that you could have with it still being attached to the bone,” Hughes said on Jets Final Drive with Joe Caporoso and Jeane Coakley.
Such a brutal injury could certainly explain why he was struggling to the degree he was earlier in the year.
Rodgers didn’t look comfortable navigating the pocket, as his movements were sometimes sluggish and slow. At points, he looked like a sitting duck in the pocket, as his evasion and escapability had disappeared.
But, as the season has worn on and he has gotten healthier, those skills have returned. He looked much better in recent weeks, throwing for 884 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, he led the team with 45 rushing yards, looking as spry as he has at any point with the franchise.
His only turnover during that span was this past weekend against the Los Angeles Rams. The only time he was sacked in the game he fumbled, setting the opponents up with a short field that they took advantage of for a touchdown.
That was an unfortunate turn of events, as New York had ample opportunities to pull out a victory but made too many miscues to win their second game in a row.
Heading into a Week 17 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers is dealing with yet another injury. As shared by Rich Cimini of ESPN, the veteran is dealing with a “little” MCL thing but has no plans to sit out.
He is showing a lot of toughness and leadership gutting things out in a lost season, as other players would have packed it in weeks ago.