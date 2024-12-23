Aaron Rodgers Seemingly Takes Shot at New York Jets Teammates After Loss
The New York Jets suffered another brutal loss in Week 16, as they were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 19-9.
Despite not punting the ball once, the team wasn’t able to score double-digit points, a feat that has only been accomplished one other time since 1940. Each time they made a miscue, the Rams would take full advantage and score points.
The Jets certainly had their chances to take control of the game, but would fall short each time. Their coaching staff was aggressive throughout the afternoon, going for it on fourth down five times.
They converted only two, turning the ball over on downs three times, which directly resulted in 13 points for Los Angeles.
It was certainly a disappointing outcome, especially after how well the offense had been playing the last few weeks.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in the midst of his best stretch of football with the team, finding a rhythm with wide receivers Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson. But, everything was a struggle on Sunday afternoon after he drove the team down the field for a touchdown on the opening drive.
99 of the team’s 321 total yards were gained on that opening drive, looking like all of the positive momentum from the previous two weeks would carry over. It was short-lived, as the Rams defense stiffened up and began making some plays.
It resulted in a frustrating afternoon for Rodgers, who completed 28-of-42 passes for 256 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked once, which resulted in a fumble that the defense recovered and converted into what ended up being the game-winning score.
After the game, the future Hall of Famer offered some eyebrow raising comments, seemingly calling out some of his teammates in the process.
“We've got to figure out what it means to be a professional, I think that's an important part to building culture, and the last 2 weeks, we can really see who's on board moving forward, & who's ready to get out,” he said while speaking to the media.
Those are some strong words from the veteran quarterback, hinting that there might be some players in the locker room who have already packed it in despite there still being two regular season games remaining on the schedule.
It will certainly be something to keep an eye on, and will be interesting to see how the players on the team respond.
This is a roster that will look vastly different in 2025 than it does right now with a new regime set to take over. Players are auditioning for a spot not only on the Jets’ roster but for other teams around the league.