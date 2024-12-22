New York Jets Aaron Rodgers Describes Fumble After Loss to Rams
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has talked for the past few weeks about how the team’s bye week finally got him healthy.
Well, Sunday’s 19-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams may have changed that, and in the midst of the injury he made a mistake that changed the course of the game.
Rodgers spoke to reporters after he passed for 256 yards and one touchdown on Sunday.
With 11:43 left in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 9-9, Rodgers dropped back and found himself with plenty of time to throw but no one to throw the ball to downfield. The Rams’ Kamren Curl sacked him and Rodgers didn’t protect the football well. Curl punched it out and his teammate, Jared Verse, recovered the ball.
Rodgers said he should dumped off the football before the fumble.
“That was bad,” he said. “A bad play.”
During the sack, Rodgers appeared to hurt his right leg and limped a bit as he left the field. He spent a short time in the medical tent before he returned on the next drive.
Rodgers didn't address the potential injury during his post-game session.
Rodgers, now 41 years old, played through hamstring, knee and ankle injuries earlier this season and spent several weeks on the injury report, though he was never ruled out of a game.
The hamstring injury was noteworthy because Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that it was a Grade 2 hamstring strain, which in many cases is a partial tear.
But, after the Jets’ bye in Week 12, Rodgers said he felt as if he had turned the corner on those injuries. To that end, he hasn’t been on the injury report since then.
That may change as the Jets enter the final two games of the season, starting with next Sunday’s game with Buffalo.
Rodgers did manage one career milestone in the game but fell short of another.
With his touchdown pass to Davante Adams in the first quarter, the pair connected for the 82nd time, including playoffs. That tied them with Miami’s Dan Marino and Mark Clayton for the third-most in NFL history.
The score was also No. 499 of Rodgers’ career, which leaves him one short of 500 touchdown passes. His next strike will make him the fifth quarterback to reach that mark, along with Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508).