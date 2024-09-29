New York Jets Star Linebacker Among Inactives vs. Denver Broncos
The New York Jets made linebacker C.J. Mosley inactive for Sunday’s game with the Denver Broncos as both teams set their final active rosters for the game.
Mosley has not played in two weeks as a result of a toe injury he suffered against Tennessee. The Jets are trying to guard against re-injury. He has experience with a setback in injury recovery. In 2019 he returned early from a groin injury and ended up having season-ending surgery.
He was on the injury report all week, did not practice and was listed as doubtful on Friday’s final report.
Jamien Sherwood is expected to start for the second straight game.
As expected offensive tackle Morgan Moses is inactive. He was already listed as out on the injury report due to a knee injury, so making him inactive was a formality. Rookie Olu Fashanu will make his first start at right tackle for the Jets.
Moses is expected to miss next week’s game, too.
New York’s other inactives are defensive end Braiden McGregor, defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and running back Izzy Abanikanda.
New York made other moves leading up to the game, all involving practice squad players. The Jets elevated linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball and defensive lineman Bruce Hector.
McCray-Ball was elevated for New York’s last game and he played 14 snaps on special teams. The Jets added him to their practice squad in August and he’s been a part of the Jets’ practice squad off and on since last year.
Hector signed with the Jets’ practice squad last month. This is the first time he’s been elevated this season.
New York also signed linebacker Anthony Hines to their practice squad and placed linebacker Brandon Smith on practice squad injured reserve.
Hines was one of the Jets’ final cuts coming out of the preseason. Smith signed with the Jets’ practice squad earlier this week and has appeared in two NFL games with other teams.
The Broncos, as expected, designated JL Skinner as inactive. He was the only Broncos player listed as out on Friday’s injury report.
Denver’s remaining inactives were quarterback Zach Wilson, wide receiver Devaughn Vele, running back Blake Watson, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, tight end Lucas Krull and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike. Wilson is a former Jets first-round pick who start for New York as recently as last year.
Tight end Nate Atkins (shoulder) and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (Achilles), who were both on the injury report, are active for the Broncos.