New York Jets Star’s ‘Origins’ Episode Set To Premiere in July
Every football player has an origin story. Later this month, the New York Jets intend to tell the story of their starting cornerback, D.J. Reed.
The seventh-year pro, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Jets, will be featured in their “Origins” series, with Reed’s episode premiering at 8 p.m. on July 28.
The Jets dropped the trailer for the episode on their social media accounts on Wednesday.
Called an “up-close look at how the stars of the New York Jets rose to professional football,” Reed’s episode will be the fourth in the series.
Reed is the third player in the series. The episode featuring defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson premieres July 21 and the episode featuring wide receiver Garrett Wilson premieres July 25.
The trailer starts with a wide shot of the football field at Cerritos College, a two-year school in Bakersfield, Calif. Reed went to high school in Bakersfield and committed to Fresno State, where he redshirted his first year with the Bulldogs.
But, he transferred to Cerritos for an opportunity to play more and he 42 tackles and two interceptions. That performance led him to transferring to Kansas State to complete his college career.
The trailer opened with Reed talking with players at Cerritos College about his journey.
“I’m just letting y’all know that it’s possible because I did it,” Reed said. “So it’s possible. But is it easy? Absolutely not. It’s hard. It’s HARD.”
Then the trailer cuts to Reed talking to a Cerritos College player, who told Reed that he’s modeling his game off of his.
The Jets brought Reed to town on a three-year, $33 million deal he signed before the 2022 season. He fit right into the lineup, starting in all 17 games and finishing with a career-high 80 tackles along with an interception.
Last season he started 15 games and had 76 tackles with an interception.
Reed entered the league as the San Francisco 49ers’ fifth-round pick in 2018 out of Kansas State. With the Wildcats he was the 2016 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and a 2017 All-Big 12 selection.
Reed helped the 49ers reach Super Bowl LIV, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs and was eventually waived on a non-football injury designation before the 2020 season.
He joined Seattle that year and once healthy became a starter at cornerback for the Seahawks due to an injury and recorded his first two career interceptions.
In 2021 with the Seahawks he started 14 games, picked off two more passes and had 78 tackles, then a career-high.