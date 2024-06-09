New York Jets' Sticky Situation Could 'Escalate' This Week
For the most part, the New York Jets' offseason has gone according to plan.
General manager Joe Douglas made impressive moves in free agency, trades, and the draft, Aaron Rodgers looks healthy, and the vibe of the team seems to be much improved after another disappointing year in 2023.
Jets players are looking to flush last season down the drain, but not forget about it. They can't ignore how they felt after every loss, hoping not to go through that same experience this year.
If Rodgers can stay healthy and the supporting cast does what they're expected to do, it could be an exciting season at MetLife.
Until then, all fans and players can do is hope.
Hope that after years of bad play, New York turns it around. It looks like this could be the season that it finally happens.
However, there is some trouble brewing in one area.
The Jets traded for edge rusher Haason Reddick during the offseason, moving a 2026 third round pick that can become a second round pick if specific terms are met.
Reddick, seeking a new deal, didn't show up to any of the voluntary portion of the offseason. With the mandatory minicamp beginning on Tuesday, there's a giant elephant in the room about if he's going to attend.
If he blows off the minicamp, it'll result in expensive fines, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. He believes that the financial punishment wouldn't even be the worst part, though, writing that the situation would "escalate."
"If Reddick blows off minicamp, shortened from three days to two, it will result in more than $50,000 in fines. Money aside, it would escalate the situation. Right now, it's mostly smoke. If he no-shows, it'll spark some fire. Coach Robert Saleh said he expects Reddick to attend, but he also said he's had no communication with the two-time Pro Bowl selection."
Players seeking contracts have often skipped OTAs and minicamps, a logical thing to do in some aspects as they don't want to risk an injury.
Reddick hopes to add another dynamic to a New York defense that was already one of the best in football. He's posted at least 11 sacks in each of the past four seasons, including 16 in 2022.
Hopefully, for the Jets' sake, he shows up and cooperates.
If not, this situation could get interesting.