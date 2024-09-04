New York Jets Suggested To Sign New England Patriots Draft Bust in 2025
The New York Jets weren't the only team that drafted a bust in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. That draft class had multiple quarterbacks who haven't figured it out yet, including Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, and others.
Fields, Wilson, and Jones are now on different teams, despite being drafted just three years ago. While they haven't played well in their young careers, it's tough to give up on them just yet.
There are draft busts who don't ever figure it out, but sometimes, it's all about the position they're put in. Wilson struggled for the Jets, but he also had a below-average offensive line and receiving core.
Fields played for a Chicago Bears team that was arguably the worst in the NFL.
Jones, who had more questions than the other two out of college, played for a New England Patriots team that likely would've struggled with any quarterback.
Jones had an intriguing rookie campaign, throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. However, his numbers in the next two seasons were disappointing, which led the Patriots to trade him to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Still, it's not the craziest suggestion to say he might return to what he was when he was a rookie. He also impressed in preseason for the Jaguars.
Those reasons are why Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department urged New York to sign him in free agency next offseason.
"The Jets are going to have to start thinking about the future at quarterback next season regardless of what Aaron Rodgers looks like in 2024. That's the reality of having a 40-year-old starting quarterback. Drafting a quarterback in the first round carries some risk. It could frustrate Rodgers or use up draft capital that could impact their window to win with the veteran. Signing a younger backup quarterback like Mac Jones carries little risk. Jones was bad with New England, but it isn't hard to buy into the idea that some of that was on the Patriot offensive staff."
Landing New England's former quarterback would be something, but the idea makes sense. Unless the Jets spend a first-round pick on a quarterback in next year's draft, they'll likely have to figure something out in the near future.
As they did with Aaron Rodgers, New York could trade for a proven quarterback. With the talent on the roster, that seems to be the logical thing to do.
If not, they could take a chance on a player like Jones.