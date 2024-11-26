New York Jets Superstar Reveals Thoughts on Next Season to Pat McAfee
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have fallen well short of expectations this season. It has been a rough all-around season filled with firings and shortcomings.
The Jets are heading into Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season with a 3-8 record. While they are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, they're almost there.
Over the last couple of weeks, there has been speculation about Rodgers' future with New York. There have been some reports that have suggested that the Jets may move on from the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
All of that being said, Rodgers finally opened up with some thoughts about his future.
On Tuesday's episode of the "Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers stated that he'd like to stay with New York if he chooses to play in 2025.
“These have been two of the best years of my life, as much as it’s been frustrating and difficult, it’s been two really beautiful years… Playing in New York would obviously be my first choice, if I wanna play.”
Clearly, the last part of his quote is extremely important. The "if I wanna play" portion of the quote seems to hint that Rodgers is considering the idea of retirement.
Throughout the course of the 2024 season, Rodgers has been banged up with multiple nagging injury issues. His legs have not looked the same this year, as he has struggled to extend plays outside the pocket.
It seems that there's a chance, once again, that Rodgers could hang his cleats up after the season.
So far this year with the Jets, Rodgers has played in all 11 games. He has completed 63.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,442 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
While his numbers have not been horrible, they certainly aren't what fans have been used to seeing from him.
The lower production isn't completely his fault. Everything about the team has struggled this year.
What Rodgers has shown is that he's still capable of playing at a solid level. Despite all of the negative media takes about the season he has put together, it hasn't all been bad. He's still capable of being a starting NFL quarterback.
Expect to hear a ton of rumors about Rodgers throughout the rest of the season and into the offseason. This quote seems to point towards considering retirement, but he has made these kinds of comments before.
Rodgers will take his time making a final decision. Fans will just have to be patient to find out what he ends up wanting to do regarding his future.