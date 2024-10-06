New York Jets Superstar Reveals What He Hurt in Minnesota Vikings Loss
At the moment New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was bent back like a pretzel, everyone thought the worst.
The hit from behind, which came in the third quarter, bent Rodgers backward and replays clearly showed himself in pain. He spent a couple of minutes on the ground before walking off under his own power.
Then, in a semi-Willis Reed moment, he returned to the field one play later after the Minnesota Vikings were called for a roughing the punter penalty, giving the Jets a fresh set of down. Rodgers ran back on the field and led New York to a field goal. The Vikings won, 23-17.
Then he went to the blue tent for an evaluation and he played the rest of the game.
The diagnosis?
"I got my foot caught in the pile there,” Rodgers said to reporters in London. “Just seems to be a low ankle sprain."
It feels like the 40-year-old dodged a more serious injury, much like last week when he suffered a knee injury against Denver. He was on the injury report leading up to the Vikings game, but only because he was a limited participant on Wednesday as he was late to the pre-practice stretch so he could receive additional treatment.
Cornerback Sauce Gardner may have also dodged a more serious injury.
Gardner collided with teammate Quincy Williams in the third quarter, left the field and went straight to the blue tent. He was then taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury, per the Jets.
He returned to the sideline at the end of the third quarter and put on his helmet. But he didn’t return to the game until the Vikings’ final offensive drive.
The Jets didn’t provide an official diagnosis on Gardner and he did speak to media after the game. But he’ll be worth tracking in the lead-up to next Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
The Jets did not have cornerback Michael Carter II, who suffered a hamstring injury during pre-game warm-ups, according to Saleh. The Jets released the injury during the game saying he was doubtful to return. He didn’t have a tackle in the game. He will be evaluated throughout the week.
The Jets were already down one defender in linebacker C.J. Mosley, who missed his third straight game with a toe injury he suffered in Week 2. On offense, right tackle Morgan Moses is battling a knee injury and was out for the second straight game.