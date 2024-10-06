New York Jets Set Select Injured Pair as Inactive vs. Minnesota Vikings
The New York Jets had already declared offensive tackle Morgan Moses as out on their final injury report heading into Sunday’s game with the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Moses was inactive for the game, but so was linebacker C.J. Mosley, who will be out for a third straight game.
They were among the inactive players the Jets (2-2) set ahead of the London showdown with the Vikings.
New York’s other inactive players were offensive lineman Max Mitchell, running back Israel Abanikanda, edge rusher Braiden McGregor, wide receiver Malachi Corey and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse.
On Saturday, the Jets made one additional move, elevating quarterback Adrian Martinez and linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball from the practice squad.
Mosley made progress this week from the toe injury that has bothered him since Week 2 against Tennessee. He was a limited participant in all three of the Jets’ workouts to prepare for the Vikings (4-0). By contrast, he never participated in workouts leading up to New York’s Week 4 contest with Denver.
But that wasn’t enough to put him in a position for the Jets to get him back on the field. Jamien Sherwood took his place in the lineup once again.
Both sides have expressed a desire to not rush Mosley back and risk a re-injury to the toe.
"If I can go out and be 100%, I'm definitely going to play,” he said. “But (I'm) just staying realistic. Like I said before, I don't want to hype myself up and get out there and do (something) crazy."
He was listed as doubtful on the final injury report.
Moses is also making progress from the knee injury he suffered two week ago. After not practicing at all last week, he was a limited participant in one workout this week. The Jets anticipated he would miss two games, and Sunday will be the second.
Olu Fashanu is expected to start at right tackle.
For Minnesota, tight end T.J. Hockenson was declared out on Friday but was not listed as inactive. He appeared on the injury report for the first time on Friday with a knee injury. Minnesota opened up his practice window this week. The Jets did something similar with defensive lineman Leki Fotu, who is also not in active.
The other inactive Vikings were wide receiver Trishton Jackson, quarterback Brett Rypien, cornerback Fabian Moreau, cornerback Dwight McGlothern, defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez, defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and offensive tackle Walter Rouse.