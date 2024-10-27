New York Jets Superstar Wide Receiver Addresses Recent Trade Rumors
The flurry of trade activity last week sucked in a couple of New York Jets, including one unexpected target.
After the Jets dealt for Davante Adams, the rumors started flying about veteran Mike Williams, who was under a microscope as the intended receiver of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ game-deciding interception against Buffalo. The ensuing “red line” discourse appeared to put him on borrowed time in New York.
Entering Sunday’s game, Williams is still with the team.
So is Garrett Wilson, who unexpectedly got sucked into the rumor mill before Sunday’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
ESPN reported before the game that several teams have contacted the Jets about whether they would be willing to deal Wilson.
Wilson knew about the rumors and they had nothing to do with his performance on Sunday, he said.
“I wouldn't say it weighed on me at all,” Wilson said. “I wasn’t thinking about it during the game. I’m not gonna say that was the reason why I played bad. I wasn’t thinking about it.”
Wilson finished the game with five receptions for 61 yards. But he was also part of one of the game’s most frustrating plays.
In the third quarter, Wilson was running a sideline round and was open between two defenders. Rodgers threw him a perfect pass but it bounded off his chest and fell into the arms of Steelers rookie defensive back Beanie Bishop Jr., who returned it to the Jets’ 1-yard line. It set up a touchdown and sparked the Steelers to a 37-15 victory.
So why would the Jets even entertain the idea? Well, two factors. First, Wilson, a first-round pick three seasons ago, can receive the fifth-year option in the offseason. It would allow the Jets to keep him for a fifth year and start to negotiate a long-term deal. It would also significantly raise his salary in 2026.
Second, Adams is due $35 million in base salary each of the next two seasons, assuming the Jets keep him and don’t renegotiate the contract. New York added two voidable years to his deal and negotiated his base salary down for 2024 to help with the salary cap.
Some teams might have thought the Jets might balk at trying to pay both of them.
Wilson, the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year who had more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons, remains the most targeted receiver in the NFL so far this season. He has 46 catches on 76 targets. He also has 460 receiving yards and three touchdowns.