New York Jets Tight End Linked to Interesting Team in Free Agency
There haven't been many bright spots on the New York Jets offense this season. In fact, there hasn't been one player who's necessarily been impressive.
Aaron Rodgers has struggled, Breece Hall hasn't played well, and the wide receiver core isn't half of what it was expected to be.
Of the other players who are also struggling include tight end Tyler Conklin.
It's fair to suggest that Conklin isn't struggling, but rather, he isn't getting the opportunity to make plays the way he needs to.
When he's had at least five receptions, he's posted a game with 93 yards and another with 55. That's above-average production out of the tight end position in most scenarios.
Unfortunately, he doesn't have a touchdown, but again, that could be due to many reasons.
For one, Rodgers hasn't exactly been perfect under center. Factor that in with Nathaniel Hackett arguably being the worst offensive coordinator in the NFL, and it's easy to see why a non-star player like Conklin might not have the stats some fans might've been hoping for.
But the 29-year-old will remember all these factors when he hits free agency next offseason. That's still a long way away, but it's something he and the Jets will eventually have to think about.
If he departs in free agency, Bleacher Reports NFL Scouting Department listed an interesting team that could be interested in his services. They wrote that the Indianapolis Colts should sign him in free agency.
"The Colts have been taking swings on high-potential project tight ends for a while now. Mo Alie-Cox is the current starter, and he's a converted college basketball player. Jelani Woods would have been given the chance to start if he wasn't on injured reserve, and Kyren Granson was a 2021 bet on athleticism. The Colts might just want to target a reliable veteran in next year's free-agent cycle. Tyler Conklin is one of the few receiving tight ends with good experience. He's not going to be the focal point of any passing attack, but he's capable of a good day if the offense needs it."
Conklin could welcome a move to the Colts from New York.
While the Jets are far from Super Bowl contenders, Indianapolis seems to be a couple of years away before competing themselves.
However, playing in that market instead of New York might interest the Michigan native.
He could also play a more significant part in their offense, as the Colts don't have as many star offensive players as the Jets.