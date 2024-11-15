New York Jets Top Defensive Stars to Watch Against Indianapolis Colts
The New York Jets will focus on tackling and pass rush as they prepare to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. eastern on Sunday with the game to be broadcast on CBS.
New York (3-7) has plenty of problems right now, but one that stands out from the Arizona loss is the 20 missed tackles. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich referenced it during his Monday press conference. It’s a point of emphasis this week, as is getting to the quarterback after failing to contain Cardinals quarterback Kyle Murray.
Indianapolis (4-6) has lost its last three games after winning two in a row. The Colts’ defense has done a good job the past five games, as they’re giving up just 20.2 points per game.
Here are the defensive players to watch for both teams entering the game.
New York Jets
LB Jamien Sherwood
It’s time to start talking about bright spots and Sherwood has been the biggest for the Jets this season. Injuries to C.J. Mosley have opened up significant playing time for Sherwood and he's responded with a team-leading 97 tackles. He also has seven tackles for loss and two sacks. Without Sherwood it's hard to say where The Jets defense would be this season.
CB D.J. Reed
The injury status of Brandin Echols bears monitoring all week, but the Jets still have Reed. He enters the game with a team-leading eight passes defended. He also has a quarterback sack, two tackles for loss and 33 total tackles. They need his sure-handed tackling on Sunday, as 27 of his tackles are solo stops.
DE Will McDonald IV
Now would be a good time for McDonald to get back to sacking the quarterback. He's emerged as the Jets’ best pass rusher and has eight sacks, along with seven tackles for loss. But the pace of those sacks has slowed down lately. The Jets need him to get back to posting multiple sacks in a game, which he did earlier this season.
Indianapolis Colts
LB Zaire Franklin
Franklin is having a monster season for the Colts. He’s one of a handful of NFL defenders with at least 100 total tackles in his first 10 games. He had 105 tackles (54 solo), with two tackles for loss, along with an interception. He can also get his hands on the football as he’s forced two fumbles.
S Nick Cross
Cross is having a fine season on his own, with 98 tackles (60 solo). While he also has two tackles for loss, he’s also defended three passes and has picked off two passes. He’s also forced a fumble.
CB Jaylon Jones
Jones has two interceptions this season, but he has also defended a team-high nine passes. He has 64 tackles, which is fourth-best on the team (44 solo) with three tackles for loss. Expect Jones to get plenty of face time with Jets receivers Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams.