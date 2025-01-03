New York Jets Unheralded Linebacker Takes Home Player-Voted MVP Award
The 2024 season has not been a good one for the New York Jets as a whole, as they are wrapping up their ninth straight campaign with a record under the .500 mark and their playoff drought has reached 14 years.
However, some individuals stood out because of their performance and were recognized by their teammates in the annual awards voted on by players of the team.
The recipient of the team’s MVP award this year was linebacker Jamien Sherwood.
It is the seventh consecutive season that a player on the defensive side of the ball took home the award, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. He was certainly honored and even a little surprised given how many big names are on the team’s roster.
"That's crazy because you got Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, C.J. (Mosley), Quincy (Williams), Garrett (Wilson), Quinnen (Williams),” Sherwood said.
It was an award that he has certainly earned, coming into his own in Year 4 of his professional career.
A 2021 fifth-round pick out of Auburn, he played mostly on special teams over the first three campaigns. Only 358 defensive snaps were played over that time; in 2024 alone, he has played 996 heading into the season finale against the Miami Dolphins.
He has made the most of the opportunity, leading the AFC with 95 solo tackles. Sherwood has stuffed the stat sheet, recording 152 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three passes defended and three quarterback pressures.
An impending free agent, he has set himself up for a nice payday during the upcoming offseason.
If he had his way, that raise would come from the Jets, but he knows there is only so much he can control with the team set for some major changes in the coming weeks and months.
Six other Jets players joined Sherwood in receiving an award voted on by their teammates, as shared by Cimini.
The Dennis Byrd Award, which goes to the most inspirational player, was won by right tackle Morgan Moses. His fellow unit mate, guard Alijah-Vera Tucker, won the Ed Block Award, given to the most courageous player.
A third offensive linemen, rookie tackle Olu Fashanu, received the Bill Hampton Award, given to the rookie who acts like a pro. Guard John Simpson received the Selfless Warrior Award, as the unit cleaned up.
The Kyle Clifton Award, given to the good guy on the team, was received by backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
The only other defensive player to receive an award was Quincy Williams, who was the recipient of the Marty Lyons Award, given for community service.