Impending New York Jets Free Agent Reveals What He Wants To Happen This Offseason
The New York Jets are going to undergo some massive changes during the upcoming NFL offseason.
A new regime will be in place after head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas were both fired during the 2024 regular season. It would be fair to assume that interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich will not be retained full-time and interviews have already begun for the front office vacancy.
New football operations mean that there will likely be a massive overhaul of the roster as well.
The new brain trust will want to bring in players who fit their vision on how the team should look.
There are some big names on the roster, such as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams, who could both be on the move.
Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson is another name to keep an eye on, as speculation is already running rampant that he could request a trade from the team after the season is over.
Rumors are going to swirl about which players are going to stay and who will be on the move, as plenty of changes are on the horizon.
One player who is hoping to return to the franchise is impending free agent Jamien Sherwood.
The linebacker revealed to Jake Asman during the DiPietro and Rothenberg show on ESPN New York Radio 880AM that his preference would be to return to the Jets.
Alas, he knows that decision isn’t solely his to make, as he can “only control what he can control.”
Originally a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Auburn, Sherwood played in only five games as a rookie.
Most of his snaps over the first three years of his NFL career came on special teams.
He logged 801 special team snaps across 39 games compared to only 358 on defense.
But, that changed in 2024, as he became an integral part of the defensive game plan, playing 996 total snaps, which has been 92% to date. His role on special teams has dipped considerably, as he has played only 27% of the snaps there after logging at least 53% from 2021-2023.
Through 16 games, with 15 starts, this campaign, Sherwood has recorded 152 total tackles, as his 92 solo tackles leads the AFC.
He has added 10 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three passes defended and three quarterback pressures, assuming a major role and taking full advantage ahead of entering free agency.