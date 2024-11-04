New York Jets Urged To Hire Proven Defensive-Minded Head Coach in Offseason
The New York Jets might've saved their season on Thursday, perhaps putting them in a position to still make the playoffs. Until then, it's almost impossible to trust this team, as they haven't shown the ability to win multiple games in a row.
Frankly, the Jets year still looks to be over.
However, things may change over the next couple of weeks, as there's a ton of talent on this team to be much better than they've been. Maybe the roster was a bit overrated by evaluators in the offseason, but either way, there are a lot of good players in New York's locker room.
Whatever happens during the campaign, there will likely be a coaching change in 2025. Unless interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich wins out, a new man in charge should be in town next season.
There will be multiple options for the Jets to pursue, and they'll have to make a long and hard search to find the right one. As they've seen with other teams in the NFL, having the right coach could be the change the franchise needs.
That's why Anthony Fama of The Sporting News urged them to go with Mike Vrabel.
"The head coach the Jets need to make a priority is former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Over six seasons, Vrabel had a record of 56-48 including regular season and playoffs. He even had two playoff victories and brought the Titans to their first AFC championship appearance since 1999. There's a lack of leadership within the Jets organization at the moment and it trickles down to the on field play. With a hard-nosed proven leader who has been successful in this league like Vrabel, it's rare that these guys come around."
Surprisingly, Vrabel didn't get a head coaching job last offseason, as many believed he would've been a fit for some of the teams looking for a head coach.
That wasn't the case for whatever reason, but it might benefit New York. From a defensive standpoint, he brings plenty of leadership and experience on that side of the football.
There would still be some worries about their offensive performance, as that's been the Jets' problem for much of the past decade.
That's what offensive coordinators are for, as they'd need to hire one who could get creative with their star players.
If they have a defensive-minded head coach, a leader like Vrabel, and a better offensive coordinator, things could go in their favor next campaign.