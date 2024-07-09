New York Jets Urged to Sign Pro-Bowl WR for $1.2 Million
Joe Douglas has done an impressive job this offseason with free agency, trades, and the draft. The New York Jets addressed some clear issues, and if Aaron Rodgers stays healthy, they look to be a team that has a chance to compete for a Super Bowl.
Douglas could decide to add more talent on either side of the football. There have been some rumors about the Jets not being done this offseason, but with the season much closer than it seems, there isn't a ton of time to sign players.
There are still a few weeks, and the expectation is for things to start warming up again ahead of preseason.
If New York wants to add more, adding another wide receiver is always welcomed. They have talent after landing Mike Williams and drafting Malachi Corley to pair with Garrett Wilson, but why not do even more?
For what it's worth, if the Jets don't have the season they're expected to, Douglas likely won't have a job next year. His best plan would be to do anything that could potentially make this team better.
And Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed a few ways they could do just that. Knox explored free-agent contracts New York "must consider," which included former Pro Bowl selection Hunter Renfrow.
"The remaining free-agent receiver pool isn't particularly deep, but the Jets could potentially win big by taking a flier on former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow. The 28-year-old battled injuries in 2022 and wasn't heavily utilized last season. However, he was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2021 and possesses a fair amount of route versatility.
"Renfrow could be a strong option in the slot who could spell Corley and provide a dependable third-down target. Given his recent lack of production—he had only 25 catches in 2023—Renfrow could also be open to signing a team-friendly contract."
Knox projected a $1.2 million deal, which could come back to be one of the best signings of the offseason if it works out. If it doesn't, a $1.2 million contract doesn't hurt anyone.
Renfrow has had a tough past two seasons but is still just two years removed from a season where he posted 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.
If the Jets got even half of that, he'd be the perfect WR4.
There isn't much to lose, so don't be surprised if Douglas gives it a chance. Giving Rodgers another weapon, especially a player who's proven who he can be with decent quarterback play, seems logical.