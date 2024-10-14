New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Predictions: Insider Picks and Analysis
It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly a week since the New York Jets fired coach Robert Saleh. It seems like ages ago.
But that’s how things go in an endless NFL news cycle. Now, after six days of change, the Jets (2-3) return to the field to host the Buffalo Bills in a Monday night showdown that starts at 8:20 p.m. eastern on ESPN.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is now the interim head coach. He’ll continue to call the defensive signals. The first major decision he made was to demote offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett from play-calling duties and install passing game coordinator Todd Downing into that role.
How much will the offense change? It’s not clear.
The Bills enter the game coming off a confounding loss to the Houston Texans and an injury list that looks like a shopping list. There is just one player listed as out for the game as of Sunday. But that could grow by kickoff, and the status of wide receiver Khalil Shakir is worth watching.
Here are the game predictions from the Jets Country staff.
Michael Brauner, Staff Writer
New York Jets 26, Buffalo Bills 21
The first game under an interim coach often has a way in this league of lighting a spark under a fledgling team. The Jets get it done on Monday on a big night from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
New York Jets 24, Buffalo Bills 21
This pick isn’t so much about the changes the Jets are making to the offense (and I’m skeptical that, outside of re-emphasizing the run, there will be that much change). It’s about the Jets defense. They’ve turned Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen into a turnover machine in their last two meetings at MetLife. He’s thrown five interceptions and the Jets have won both games. If Shakir doesn’t play, the Jets’ secondary could feast.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Buffalo Bills 28, New York Jets 17
This season has not gone as planned, but losing Saleh less than a week ago doesn’t give me hope that it will just get better overnight — at least not this week. The Bills have not lost three straight games since the 2018 season. I expect the Jets’ offense to look better this week, especially in the running game. Unfortunately, it won’t be enough to pick up New York’s third win of the season.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Buffalo Bills 27, New York Jets 13
The New York Jets are going to look a lot different on the sidelines with Saleh being fired. Even with Ulbrich taking over on an interim basis and Downing taking over the offensive play-calling from Hackett, the product will look similar on the field. A Bills team in desperate need of a win themselves comes away victorious behind Josh Allen.
Brad Wakai, Staff Writer
New York Jets 24, Buffalo Bills 21
It's all on Rodgers now that Saleh was a casualty of the disappointing start to the year. This offense has room to improve, and when facing a banged-up Bills defense that can give up yardage, I think this is the time for the Jets to start looking like they were supposed to look coming into the year. They pull off the upset at home and take over first place in the division.
Nick Zielger, Staff Writer
New York Jets 21, Buffalo Bills 20
With first place on the line and a new head coach for the New York Jets, this feels like a must-win spot. The firing of Saleh might have been a shock to most, but the timing could help spark a little run starting with their matchup against the Buffalo Bills. There is still plenty of talent on the Jets, and the firing of their head coach could be the wake-up call they needed.