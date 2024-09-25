New York Jets Won't Place Star Offensive Lineman on Injured Reserve
The New York Jets and the Denver Broncos each listed three players on their initial injury report for the week and none are listed as out for Sunday’s game.
But it’s clear at least one — offensive tackle Morgan Moses — won’t be playing.
New York (2-1) coach Robert Saleh said on Wednesday that the Jets were not planning to put the veteran lineman on injured reserve, which would take him off the active roster for at least four weeks.
But he did say that Moses would miss the next two games, meaning that rookie Olu Fashanu will step into his starting spot.
So, while Moses isn’t designated as out on the injury report, he’ll most likely be designated as out before the game. Teams don’t have to make injury designations until Friday.
New York will be keeping tabs on linebacker C.J. Mosley as he continues his recovery from a toe injury he suffered against Tennessee two weeks ago. He did not play against the New England Patriots and, like Moses, he did not practice on Wednesday.
Jamien Sherwood started in Mosley’s place against the Patriots.
“We’ll see how things go, but we were planning on giving him some vet rest days anyway,” Saleh said to reporters, including ESPN. “We’re going to — I don’t want to say be overly cautious, but we’ll just make sure that this toe doesn’t become a problem.”
Mosley was questionable before the New England game and was ruled out at game time. He appears to be pointed that way against this week.
Left tackle Tyron Smith made his weekly appearance on the injury report for a veteran rest day. He was limited and the Jets are employing the rest day to help manage his workload this season. He has played a full season since 2014.
Three Jets who were on the injury report last week were not on the report on Wednesday — cornerback Michael Carter II (ankle), cornerback D.J. Reed (knee) and running back Breece Hall (quadricep). All played against the Patriots.
The Broncos (1-2) had one player who did not participate in Wednesday’s workouts in White Sulphur Springs, W.V., where Denver is spending the week preparing for the game. Safety JL Skinner is working through an ankle injury.
Tight end Nate Atkins (shoulder) and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (Achilles) were both limited participants.
Denver also announced that it put veteran linebacker Alex Singleton on the season-ending injured reserve after he suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s game. Linebacker Zach Cunningham was signed to the Broncos’ practice squad.