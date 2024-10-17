New York Jets Work Out Potential Replacements for Embattled Veteran: Report
Just a day after New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich expressed confidence that veteran placekicker Greg Zuerlein could get out of his “rut,” the team reportedly worked out three kickers.
Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the Jets worked out Riley Patterson, Cade York and Matt Coghlin.
The Jets (2-4), who have lost three games in a row, may not be eyeing a change now. But this certainly feels like they’re taking a temperature check for potential replacements if Zuerlein can’t be more consistent.
Patterson has bounced around the NFL since he arrived in 2021 and made 59-of-67 field goals through the 2023 season. He went through training camp with Washington earlier this year but was released.
York kicked on LSU’s 2019 national championship team and turned pro in 2022. He actually beat out Patterson for the Washington job but was cut after the opener when he missed two field goals. He is 24-of-34 for his career.
Coghlin played five season for Michigan State and was 76-of-104 on field goals for the Spartans. He wrapped up his college career in 2021. He hasn’t latched on with an NFL team but was drafted in the UFL earlier this year.
Zuerlein is a 13-year veteran who joined the Jets in 2022 and was highly consistent his first two seasons. He was 30-of-37 on field goals in 2022 and was even more efficient last year, going 35-for-38.
So far he’s 6-for-10 and three of those misses stand out.
Against Denver in Week 4 he missed a 50-yarder that would have won the game. The Jets lost that game, 10-9, and even though he missed the game-winner he accounted for all nine of New York’s points that day.
Monday’s game was much rougher.
He went 2-for-4 on field goals and missed two in the second half that could have given the Jets the lead. In fact, had he made both kicks, the Jets would have beaten the Bills.
What makes it worse is that both attempts hit the upright, meaning he was extremely close to making one or both. One kick was from 32 yards and one was from 43 yards.
The wind was swirling at MetLife Stadium and he wasn't the only kicker impacted. Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed a long field goal and an extra point.
Zuerlein, a former Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection, admitted he’s had trouble with consistency in workouts as well.
“I’m just not kicking the ball,” Zuerlein said. “I wouldn’t say the conditions played into it. It’s just me not kicking the ball the proper way, and results showed for themselves. Not just this game, but previous games as well. These guys deserve better, and I can do better. I just need to do it.”