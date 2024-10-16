New York Jets Boss Expresses ‘Belief’ in Embattled Veteran Kicker
For now, New York Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein has the trust of interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.
After missing two field goals in New York’s 23-20 loss to Buffalo on Monday night, the natural question was how much leash the veteran placekicker has as the Jets (2-4) attempt to rebound from a three-game losing streak?
The answer is that Ulbrich believes Zuerlein will turn it around.
"Obviously, the kicking is not up to our standard or Greg's standard,” Ulbrich said on Tuesday. “He knows that. He's in a little bit of a rut and he's going to work his way through it like he has in an amazing 13-year career. We have great belief in him as an organization."
Zuerlein had a rough night on Monday. He went 2-for-4 on field goals and missed two in the second half that could have given the Jets the lead. In fact, had he made both kicks, the Jets would be talking about a three-point win instead of a three-point loss.
What makes it worse is that both attempts hit the upright, meaning he was extremely close to making one or both. One kick was from 32 yards and one was from 43 yards.
The wind was swirling at MetLife Stadium and he wasn't the only kicker impacted. Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed a long field goal and an extra point.
But, Buffalo won and New York lost and that’s why Zuerlein was accountable after the game. In fact, he went one step further and admitted that he is, as Ulbrich said, in a rut.
“I’m just not kicking the ball,” Zuerlein said. “I wouldn’t say the conditions played into it. It’s just me not kicking the ball the proper way, and results showed for themselves. Not just this game, but previous games as well. These guys deserve better, and I can do better. I just need to do it.”
Zuerlein was referring to the Jets’ 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4. Two key differences. First, he missed a 50-yard field goal as time expired. Second, he accounted for all nine points in a 10-9 loss.
New York acquired him in 2022 and he’s been his veteran, consistent self. He was 30-of-37 on field goals in 2022 and was even more efficient last year, going 35-for-38.
So far he’s 6-for-10 this season, with the other miss coming against New England in a game the Jets won, 24-3.
In a season getting more and more desperate, there may be less tolerance for him missing many more field goals, even though he has an impressive track record that includes an All-Pro selection and a Pro Bowl nod. The trade for wide receiver Davante Adams only ratchets up the urgency.
Zuerlein and the Jets hope his leg can deliver.