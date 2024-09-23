New York Jets Young Defender Providing Elite Production When Needed Most
The New York Jets have bounced back wonderfully after a disappointing season opener on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.
A 32-19 defeat wasn’t as competitive as the final score would indicate, as the Jets’ defense gave up points on eight consecutive possessions. A big reason for their struggles in that game was their lack of a pass rusher.
New York was unable to put any pressure on quarterback Brock Purdy, who could scan the field and make plays from the pocket. The only two sacks recorded against him were by defensive backs; safety Tony Adams and cornerback Sauce Gardner each had one.
Many people wondered if that would be what ended the Cold War between the Jets and edge rusher Haason Reddick.
Acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason, he has yet to report, racking up astronomical amounts of fines. Things got even more dire when he Jermaine Johnson II was also forced out of the lineup.
In Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans, the emerging Pro Bowler suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. It was deja vu for the fans, who watched their hopes of success vanish when Aaron Rodgers injured his Achilles in the 2023 season opener.
Johnson is a major loss for the team’s defense. However, unlike the case last year with Rodgers, a contingency plan was in place this time.
Stepping into a prominent role for New York is 2023 first-round pick, Will McDonald IV. He has responded as well as anyone could have hoped that he would.
The Iowa State product is currently second in the NFL with 5.0 sacks through three games, all coming in the last two contests. While his opportunities had been limited to this point, his pass-rushing prowess has been on full display.
As shared by Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, McDonald has now produced 8.0 sacks on 161 pass-rushing snaps. That comes out to one sack per 20.1 attempts.
How incredible of a number is that? Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett, the Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, had a sack on every 37.3 snaps. Bryce Hyff, one of the players McDonald was tasked with replacing this season before Johnson’s injury, was at 33.4.
Keeping up that torrid pace is unlikely, but it is nice to see that the depth the team has is capable of stepping up when it is needed most.
Until something is done with Reddick, the Jets are going to be relying on McDonald and veteran Takkarist McKinley to lead the way off the edge along with Michael Clemons.