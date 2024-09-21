Rising New York Jets Star Gets Huge Boost from Pro Bowl Pass Rusher’s Holdout
The New York Jets traded for Haason Reddick in the offseason in the hopes that he would do for their pass rush what he did for the Philadelphia Eagles.
After all, in 2023 he finished with 11 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss, leading to a second straight Pro Bowl nod. The season before, his first in Philly, he had career highs with 16 sacks and 26 quarterback hits. He also forced an NFL-best five fumbles that season.
Plus, in the past four years he had 51 sacks. Only Trey Hendrickson (53), Myles Garrett (58) and T.J. Watt (62) had more sacks in that span. He is one of seven defensive players with a streak of at least four seasons of 10 or more sacks in the past 10 years.
Perhaps he has outplayed the three-year, $45 million deal he signed with the Eagles in 2022. But New York is not playing his game when it comes to his holdout. He won’t report without a new deal.
The rise of Will McDonald IV is making things just a bit easier for the Jets. And, Reddick’s absence played a role in his rise, if you ask New York head coach Robert Saleh.
In his Friday video call with reporters after the Jets beat the New England Patriots, 24-3 he talked about what has helped the second-year pro become a huge part of the New York pass rush the past two games.
Saleh clearly believes that if Reddick was with the Jets, McDonald might not be performing at this level.
“Will has done a great job taking advantage,” he said. “For him, it's kind of a blessing. Without Haason being here, it's given him a lot more reps than he would've taken.”
McDonald has not only stepped into the role New York had set aside for Reddick, but he’s also stepped up in the wake of the season-ending Achilles tendon injury to fellow edge rusher Jermaine Johnson.
Against the Patriots, McDonald finished with two sacks, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.
Against Tennessee, he had a huge game. He had the biggest day of his career with three sacks — including a critical sack late — against the Titans. His afternoon matched his entire sack total from his rookie season.
Only Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson (5.5) has more sacks than McDonald’s five.
There was a lot of promise attached to McDonald when he arrived in New York. He was the No. 15 overall pick last year after a standout career at Iowa State where he was named a three-time All-Big 12 first-team selection, along with being named the conference’s co-defensive lineman of the year in 2021. He left as the Cyclones’ all-time sack leader.
He’s starting to scratch the surface of his potential. And, it appears he has Reddick’s absence, in part, to thank for it.
