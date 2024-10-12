NFL Insider Details How Disgruntled New York Jets Star Lost His Agent
Earlier this week, CAA, one of the most well-respected talent agencies in sports and entertainment decided to no longer represent New York Jets holdout pass rusher Haason Reddick.
It was a surprise move. It was also one that NFL insider Ian Rapoport said “almost never happens.”
Agents and agencies rarely drop clients during negotations. But, on Friday as Rapoport talked on NFL Network’s Insiders about the weeks leading up to the decision, he made it clear the agency did everything possible to dispense advice to Reddick.
And it wasn’t just his agent trying to get through to the 30-year-old two-time Pro Bowler.
“My understanding of the situation is Haason Reddick has received all sorts of advice,” he said. “There has been work on his behalf from his agents at CAA, two people close to him, his family, there's been advice on trying to get him to show up and stop getting fined.”
Rapoport made it clear there was a push by his agency to get Reddick to end the holdout. Reddick’s goal was to get the Jets to sign him to a multi-year extension when he was dealt from the Philadelphia Eagles in April.
It clearly hasn’t worked out. He’s the only remaining contract holdout in the NFL and it’s costing him money with every game he misses.
According to math done by CBS Sports’ Joel Corry, who also happens to be a former player agent, Reddick may have already surpassed $9 million in lost money that includes fines, bonuses and paychecks. For every game he doesn’t show up he surrenders nearly $800,000 more.
It seemed the agency was to the point where it was hoping that Reddick would finally relent, report to the Jets, take what he could get contractually and let his performance on the field allow him to get the kind of deal he wants in free agency this offseason.
But the message isn’t getting through, and not just because Reddick won’t listen.
“My understanding is he basically stopped responding, stopped talking to anyone and at that point if the agents are not getting the call back, if the advice is being given and not followed then what are we doing?” Rapoport said.
Earlier this week Jets owner Woody Johnson, while talking about his firing of head coach Robert Saleh, made an impassioned plea to Reddick to report.
"When he gets here, he'll find a very welcoming locker room and he'll be able to fit right in. But he's got to get here first,” Johnson said. “So, Haason, get in your car, drive down 95 and come to the New York Jets and we can meet you and give you an escort right in the building, and you'll fit right in. You're going to love it here, and you're going to feel welcome and you're going to accomplish great things with us."