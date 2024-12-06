NFL Insider Believes New York Jets Should Want To Lose to Miami Dolphins
The New York Jets season is essentially over regarding their chances of making the playoffs. If they lose to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Jets playoff drought will officially reach the 14th straight year.
It's safe to say that even if New York wins, it doesn't have much chance to make the playoffs.
At some point, the organization might believe losing is the way to go. If the Jets could at least walk out of this year with a high draft pick, it wouldn't be as bad as them falling to the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Their game against the Dolphins could have big implications for that. According to Austin Mock of The Athletic, New York has a 5% chance to land the No. 1 pick. The Jets rank No. 6 in the NFL for the highest odds to pick No. 1.
If New York was to lose, it could give Miami a chance to make the playoffs. While the Jets and Dolphins won't play again until Week 18, it could be a game where New York is looking to solidify the No. 1 pick, with their division rival still in the playoff hunt.
Allowing Miami to win on Sunday would give them hope, and with a somewhat favorable schedule for the Dolphins, making the playoffs isn't out of the question.
Mock wrote about how letting Miami win this game could benefit the Jets now and in Week 18.
"Jets fans should be rooting for the Dolphins to beat the Jets this week and to keep winning games so that their Week 18 matchup means something. That will only help the Jets’ draft stock. Otherwise, the schedule works out pretty decently with tough matchups against the Rams and Bills. However, their Week 15 matchup with the Jaguars will be huge for where they land in the pecking order. I still think the Jets are a bit too talented to keep losing, but you just never know with this team. Maybe they’ve already packed it in."
Asking a team to lose is much easier said than done. These guys put their lives on the line every week, and suggesting they go out there and roll over isn't going to happen. But, the Jets have lost eight of their last nine games and no matter what they've tried, little has worked. It's possible New York doesn't have to do anything more than show up and play to, well, "tank," as the saying goes.
Maybe New York has quit on each other, but if the roster has any professional pride, they'll play hard from here on out.
Whether that's what fans want is one thing, but it's unfair and unrealistic to ask them to play and try to lose, even if the No. 1 pick is in play.