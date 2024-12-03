New York Jets Set for AFC East Showdown with Miami Dolphins
Good news for New York Jets fans — the team will play its next two games on the road.
It’s the small things, right?
The Jets (3-9) head to Miami to face the Dolphins (5-7) at 1 p.m. eastern Sunday on CBS.
New York is coming off a terrible loss to Seattle, one in which the Jets managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. In the fourth quarter New York committed eight penalties, three of which came on fourth downs in which the Jets defense had the Seahawks stopped.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is catching heat, but that’s nothing new. His performance is far below even his average numbers, but the Jets aren’t benching him. Meanwhile, running back Breece Hall is blaming himself for Sunday’s loss and cornerback D.J. Reed is calling out officials on social media.
So, you know, normal Jets stuff.
Miami, meanwhile, is on the outskirts of the AFC playoff race. Right now, five wins is a world of difference when set against three wins.
The Dolphins have a chance. The Jets have anything but.
Here is a preview of the Jets and Seahawks.
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Time, Day: 1 p.m., ET, Sunday
TV: CBS
Radio: 104.3 FM (flagship)
Records: Jets: 3-9; Dolphins: 5-7.
Last week: New York Jets lost to Seattle, 26-21; Miami lost to Green Bay, 30-7.
Coaches: Jets — Jeff Ulbrich (interim, 1-6 with Jets and for career); Dolphins — Mike McDaniel (third year, 25-21 with Dolphins, overall).
Fun fact: Ulbrich spent his entire playing career with San Francisco. McDaniel was an assistant coach with San Francisco from 2017-21.
All-Times Series: Dolphins lead series, 60-56-1.
Last meeting: Dolphins def. Jets, 30-0 (Dec. 17, 2023).
Series notes: Since the start of the 2016 season the Dolphins are 13-3 in the series.
About the Jets: It’s all over but the inevitable high draft pick, right? New York’s loss to Seattle was a microcosm of the entire season. The Jets had plenty of chances to win. The game was never out of their reach. And, in the end, a complete breakdown in discipline and focus led to a loss.
Jets fans can’t even get rid of owner Woody Johnson — at least not yet. He won’t be going to the United Kingdom as U.S. ambassador, though he could be selected for another role in president-elect Trump’s administration.
New York really can’t catch a break.
Aaron Rodgers will start against Miami at quarterback. Ulbrich made that clear on Monday. There’s really no reason to bench him. For a team that needs as high a draft pick as possible, allowing the newly-minted 41-year-old play out the string might be the best way for making that happen.
About the Dolphins: The Dolphins were rolling before their Thanksgiving night loss to Green Bay. Miami had won three straight games and were tracking to get back into the playoff hunt before the loss.
Now, Miami is No. 9 in the AFC and needs some help from Denver and Indianapolis to move up the ladder and try to make the playoffs. Of course, the Dolphins need to keep winning games, too.
This is still a good team. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back under center and putting together solid games. He, along with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, can create big plays on offense. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has two interceptions. Don’t laugh. That’s as many as the Jets have all season.
Next Up: The Jets are at Jacksonville on Dec. 15. The Dolphins are at Houston on Dec. 15.