Does This New York Jets Superstar Really Want to Play Next Season?
The New York Jets are likely to end up with a lot of questions after this season.
New head coach? Almost a certainty.
New general manager? Well, Joe Douglas is in the final year of his contract.
New management? It’s possible owner Woody Johnson may head back overseas to work for the incoming presidential administration, as he did in 2017 when he was ambassador to the United Kingdom.
New quarterback? Well, not so fast.
Aaron Rodgers is about to turn 41 years old he’s in the midst of what could be described as one of the worst seasons of his career. He’s on pace to have a second season in which he throws for fewer than 4,000 yards after he ended up with 3,695 yards in 2022.
In fact, aside from his injury-shortened 2017, he threw for at least 4,000 yards from 2016-21.
Entering Sunday’s game against Indianapolis he’s thrown for 2,258 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. But, the Jets (3-7) are basically out of the playoff picture and are on a collision course with a 14th straight season missing the playoffs, the longest streak in the NFL.
Rodgers has nothing left to prove. He’ll head to the Pro Football Hall of Fame the first year he’s eligible. He’s won a Super Bowl, four NFL MVP awards and is considered one of the best passers in the history of the game.
Few would blame him if he decided to hang it up after this season. A reporter during his weekly press conference asked if this season would influence his decision about 2025.
“No, not for the negative,” he said.
Then, a follow-up — does he still want to play next season?
“I think so, yeah,” he said.
New York has seven games left and a bye week coming up after the Colts game. Then, the offseason. At that point, Rodgers will be more than a year removed from tearing his Achilles, an injury that required nearly 10 months to be fully healthy.
Is it possible that an additional year removed from the injury might yield a better Rodgers in 2025?
Perhaps, but Rodgers has other great reasons to return in 2025, not the least of which is the money he has on the line in his contract. He counts $23.5 million against the salary cap next year, even though he’s only due a base salary of $2.5 million.