NFL Rumors: When Jets, Aaron Rodgers Could Make Decision On QB's Future
Will Aaron Rodgers be back with the New York Jets in 2025? We might get our answer in the coming days.
Rodgers, who has one year left on his contract, hasn't indicated whether he even plans to play football next season, let alone for the Jets. And new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey have given vague answers when asked about the star quarterback's future in New York.
On Sunday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero offered an update on where things stand with Rodgers and the Jets.
"The Jets and Aaron Rodgers have been in discussions about his future and a decision on whether the four-time NFL MVP returns to New York could come as soon as this week, per sources," Rapoport and Pelissero wrote. "New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey have great respect for Rodgers, a Super Bowl champion and probable first-ballot Hall of Famer whose two seasons in New York so far have been a mess of injuries and underwhelming results. He's 41 years old and looked it for much of 2024. But keeping Rodgers would give the Jets' new regime optionality in free agency and the draft by relieving some of the pressure to find an immediate answer at the most important position.
"If Rodgers stays, he'd almost surely have to take a pay cut from his scheduled 2025 base salary of $37.5 million. (Several decorated veteran QBs -- Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees -- all took pay cuts at the end of their careers.) Rodgers likely also needs to commit to being with the Jets during the offseason program to learn a new system under first-time offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, something that would benefit all parties."
Rodgers, 41, had a relatively successful return in 2024 after missing virtually of the 2023 season due to a torn Achilles. However, his stats -- 63% completion percentage, 3,897 yards, 28 TDs, 11 interceptions -- were some of the worst of his career.
