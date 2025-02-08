Packers Star Sounds Open To Adding Jets Superstar
The New York Jets have one of the most intriguing wide receivers in football right now.
New York acquired six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2024 season to reunite him with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. The two didn't miss a beat with New York, but both have their future up in the air right now.
Rodgers and Adams have both been pretty quiet about their future with the team, but others certainly have weighed in. Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was asked about a potential reunion with Adams on "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams and unsurprisingly seems open to the idea.
"I'm not mad about it," Love said. "Davante, that's my guy. Obviously, I was with him for a good amount of time up there in Green Bay my first couple of seasons. I know exactly what type of player that he is. He's a phenomenal guy."
Adams is under contract with the Jets currently, but this isn't the first time that he has been mentioned as a fit for the Packers. Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs went on "Up & Adams" earlier in the week and said he also wants Adams to come to town.
New York is going to have to make a tough decision about Adams this offseason but there hasn't been any discussion yet. We should find out more, but hopefully the two sides work out a way to continue his partnership.
