Jets Could Offer Former Patriots, Chiefs Linebacker Power To Choose GM
Who will be the next head coach of the New York Jets?
It’s the hottest question for the Jets as their offseason gets underway, and one that Locked On Jets podcast host John B. discussed at length on Monday.
John B. asserted that while former Tennesee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is the Jets’ top candidate, Vrabel is more likely to end up with the New England Patriots based on his relationship with the organization.
“The Patriots firing (Jerod) Mayo … changes everything about the Jets’ potential pursuit of Mike Vrabel,” John B. said.
“(Vrabel’s) felt like a very logical fit (with the Jets) for a couple of reasons. … The Jets are focused on an experienced candidate. The Jets are hesitant to hire another first-time head coach … the preference right now is somebody with head coaching experience. And of the candidates who are available (who have head coaching experience) … Vrabel has the best track record.”
John B. also noted that one advantage New York has over other suitors for Vrabel is that with the Jets, Vrabel could handpick his own GM.
“The Jets … are the only team that also has a general manager opening. So the Jets … could put the whole full-court press on (and tell Vrabel), ‘You could choose your GM.’ And I think for the New York Jets right now, the franchise needs somebody who can come in and restore credibility.”
“I have some reservations about Mike Vrabel … (but) at the end of the day, I think Vrabel is the top candidate for the Jets … they frequently have a GM and head coach who kind of (are) operating in different spheres of influence, and ultimately what happens is … the two of them don't agree with things, and Woody Johnson kind of comes in as the tie-breaking vote.”
“I like the idea of having one boss — one guy who's in charge of everything football-related, and everything runs through this guy.”
“The Jets are at a point where they're so desperate to gain some sort of respect, that they'd probably be willing to give Vrabel more (power) than any other team in terms of (picking the GM).”
Would the GM variable be an important selling point for Vrabel? That will become clear for the Jets soon enough.
