Patriots Reportedly 'Covet' Jets 25-Year-Old Breakout Star
The New York Jets have a handful of players heading to the open market and everyone obviously won't be back.
New York finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record and now has new leadership in charge with Aaron Glenn as the team's head coach and Darren Mougey as the team's general manager. These two will lead the team into the future and will likely put their stamp on the franchise in the near future with free agency set to kick off next week.
The Jets already announced Aaron Rodgers won't be back and there have been reports that Davante Adams won't be back either. It's a new era in New York, but that doesn't mean that the Jets are going to let every pending free agent walk. It recently was reported by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt that the Jets and 25-year-old breakout star linebacker Jamien Sherwood have "mutual interest" in a new deal.
He's just 25 years old and racked up 158 total tackles in 2024, including a league-leading 98 solo tackles. Sherwood was one of the better linebackers in football last year and it would be great to retain him. After a great season, though, other teams surely will at least show interest in him.
The Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed reported that the AFC East rival New England Patriots "covet" Sherwood.
"Defensively, rumor has it the Patriots covet Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood, who fits the new prototype Vrabel is seeking at that position," Callahan and Kyed said. "The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder hits harder than his listed frame would suggest, the exact type of physical, violent player Vrabel wants. The Patriots are working to infuse more speed in their defensive front, which will feature smaller, faster players under Vrabel and new defensive coordinator Terrell Williams compared to most of their defenses of the past two decades."
It would be sad to see Sherwood leave but it would be devastating if he were to leave and join New England.
More NFL: Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Surprisingly Linked To NFC Contender