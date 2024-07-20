Pittsburgh Steelers Named Landing Spot for New York Jets Veteran in Potential Trade
The New York Jets offseason has gone as planned, as general manager Joe Douglas did what he had to do to improve this team. After an embarrassing offensive performance from the Jets a year ago, Douglas made multiple moves to improve that side of the football.
While the flashy moves are guys like Mike Williams and Malachi Corley, his upgrades to the offensive line might be bigger than anything else. New York featured one of the worst offensive lines in football last season, and it was clear that something had to change in that unit for them to be better on that end in 2024.
Even if Aaron Rodgers was healthy, it's tough to imagine a scenario where the offense would've thrived. The offensive line was simply that bad, despite some of the other issues in the offense.
There were plenty of improvements, but there's still one move that Douglas could make to free cap space up and make the fan base happy.
After an abysmal year from Allen Lazard, there seems to be a decent chance that the Jets could move on from the veteran wide receiver. The issue, however, is that most teams likely won't want to take on his contract.
Perhaps Douglas could entice a team with a late-round draft pick, as it could cost them some draft capital to get off his contract.
In the event that they do trade him, Cory Woodroof of USA Today listed possible landing spots for him.
Woodroof included the Pittsburgh Steelers, who'll also look to shake up their offense after adding Justin Fields and Russell Wilson in the offseason.
"The New York Jets feel like a team that could make an aggressive trade to add talent this summer to help maximize the remainder of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ career. With only about $6 million in cap space, that might make a player like Lazard expendable in what will be a crucial season for the Jets.
"While he joined Rodgers in the 2023 offseason, he’s probably not going to start for the franchise this fall. Trading Lazard for a late-round pick would net New York $10 million in cap space, which could easily go to good use to add talent elsewhere on the roster."
If they could get rid of Lazard and add another player who better fits this roster, that's something they need to make happen.
There aren't many holes on this roster, but there are always ways to improve. For now, Lazard is a member of the team, and hopefully, he'll play better than he did a year ago.