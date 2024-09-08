Predictions for New York Jets’ Season Opener vs. San Francisco 49ers
For the second straight season, the New York Jets open the season on Monday Night Football. This time, it’s against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
For the Jets, who were 7-10 a year ago, they get back their quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles tendon four games into last Monday night’s opener. He was lost for the season. So were the Jets.
The 49ers are back after a 12-5 season that saw them win the NFC title and play in the Super Bowl for the second time under coach Mike Shanahan. For the second time, they lost. San Francisco’s mission is clear.
So is the Jets’ mission — make the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
Here are the game predictions from the Jets Country staff.
Jon Conahan, Staff Writer
San Francisco 27, New York Jets 20
While the New York Jets have plenty of expectations and could win this game, they’ll play in a tough environment against a contending San Francisco 49ers team. The 49ers have many returning players and less uncertainty than the Jets entering the campaign, which is why they'll come away with the win. Look for this to be a tight contest, with San Francisco pulling away late.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
San Francisco 23, New York Jets 20
I have a general rule of thumb early in the season — if a team is flying across three time zones to play a game, I’m taking the home team just about every time. The time change is a real thing. Home or road, the Jets are 3-11 against the 49ers all-time. Incredibly, two of those wins are on the road.
That’s not enough to get me on board with the Jets stealing one in the bay area. By game’s end I think Jets fans will feel good about the direction of the season. But, they won’t feel great about the result of this particular game.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
San Francisco 24, New York Jets 20
The New York Jets have a tough opener heading on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers. Aaron Rodgers will show a little rust early on, as the 49ers will take a double-digit lead into halftime. Rodgers will find his form as the game goes on. But, the early hole will prove too much to overcome for New York.
Brad Wakai, Staff Writer
San Francisco 24, New York Jets 21
After a noisy offseason, the New York Jets have a chance to make a statement in Week 1 on Monday Night Football when they head out west to take on the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. With Aaron Rodgers back in the mix, this offense will do enough to keep the game close, but ultimately they aren't able to get this one across the finish line.