Raiders Coach Might Have To Decide Between Joining Jets Or UNC, Bill Belichick
Who will be the New York Jets’ offensive coordinator next season?
It’s a question that Jets fans — and Aaron Rodgers — are extremely curious about. Rodgers stated last week that he’s waiting to see who New York hires for various coaching vacancies (and for GM) before he decides on a return.
Presumably, the Jets’ next offensive coordinator would be a huge factor in Rodgers’ decision.
SNYtv’s Connor Hughes believes New York’s OC hire will be of the utmost importance, and it’s a decision that will be up to Aaron Glenn if reports that Glenn is about to become New York’s next head coach are accurate.
“The OC hire will be the most important that Aaron Glenn makes,” Hughes said on Tuesday. “(Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and pass game coordinator) Nick Caley, (and Las Vegas Raiders interim offensive coordinator) Scott Turner (are) two I heard he’s talked to.”
“Caley will have options, including staying with Rams. Turner also been linked to Bill Belichick at UNC.”
“Glenn must set up a system that can withstand someone leaving for HC gig after offensive success.”
Caley, 41, won two Super Bowls as tight ends coach for the New England Patriots; he’s been with the Rams since 2023.
Turner, 42, brings more coordinator experience to the table than Caley, having worked as the Washington Commanders’ OC between 2020 and 2022 and as Las Vegas’ interim OC this past season.
Turner has also worked for the Carolina Panthers (offensive quality control coach, 2011-2012; quarterbacks coach, 2018-2019), Cleveland Browns (wide receivers coach, 2013), and Minnesota Vikings (quarterbacks coach, 2014-2016) during his NFL coaching career thus far, in addition to college jobs at Pittsburgh and Michigan.
Returning to the college game and joining Belichick at the University of North Carolina would undoubtedly be enticing for a guy like Turner. Would he take that opportunity over the chance to work under Aaron Glenn in New York?
Time will tell, and we should wait until Glenn’s been officially hired to speculate further.
