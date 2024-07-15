Renowned NFL Reporter Offers Murky Prediction for Jets in 2024
The 2024 NFL season is right around the corner and the New York Jets are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch. No one truly knows what to expect from them.
Aaron Rodgers is coming back from a torn Achilles last season and is 40 years old. While the team's roster as a whole is incredibly talented, they'll need their franchise quarterback to play like he did before the injury in order to be a serious Super Bowl contender.
Joe Douglas was aggressive this offseason and put the Jets in position to compete. If everyone can play up to their potential, there is no question that New York will compete in the AFC.
One renowed NFL reporter, ESPN's Dan Graziano, recently made a murky prediction about the upcoming season for the Jets.
"As for the Jets: They did everything they needed to do to get better. ... In the end, this New York coaching staff still has not proved it can manage a team to the playoffs the way the Bills' and Dolphins' staffs have. And everything still comes down to a 40-year-old quarterback who didn't play last season, didn't play well the season before that and for some reason scheduled a vacation during the team's mandatory minicamp. Rodgers has brought nothing but headaches so far. If he plays well enough to make all of them worth it, good for him and good for the team. But are you willing to bet on that?"
Looking at the roster, there is truly only one massive question surrounding New York. That question is Rodgers' ability to play at a superstar level.
Offensively, the Jets have weapons like Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, and Breece Hall. They have an improved offense line as well.
Defensively, New York is absolutely stacked. Quinnen Williams, Haason Reddick (assuming his contract situation gets figured out), C.J. Mosley, and Sauce Gardner are just a few of the top-notch talents. They should be one of the best defenses in the NFL.
There are no excuses for this team to not succeed.
Thankfully, they have a much better backup behind Rodgers in Tyrod Taylor than they had last season. If Rodgers struggles with health issues, Taylor could come in and play at a high level if called upon.
All of that being said, the pressure is now on the Jets to win. They've gone all-in for the 2024 season and it's time to prove that their major moves from the last two years were the right ones.