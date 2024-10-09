Robert Saleh Releases Official Statement in the Wake of Shocking NYJ Firing
The New York Jets made the shocking decision on Tuesday morning to fire head coach Robert Saleh and promote defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to interim head coach as the team sits at 2-3 and one game back in the division.
Reports emerged after the fact that Saleh himself was stunned by the news and certainly did not see it coming. Theories have been cast from what role Aaron Rodgers played to the fact that Saleh was about to fire offensive coorindator Nathaniel Hackett to Woody Johnson going over general manager Joe Douglas' head, but in the wake of all of that, Saleh has released an official statement as reported by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. The full statement can be read below:
"To the Jets Organization, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many incredible people. I will always be appreciative of the love and support from everyone at 1 Jets Drive.
To all of the players, I truly love and appreciate every single one of you. The character of the men in the locker room made coaching you guys the ultimate privilege. Through all the ups and downs, each and every one of you showed up everyday and attacked every moment.
To my fellow coaches and staff, it has been an honor to work with all of you. Every one of you were “all in” and made sacrifices for one another that will never be forgotten. I wish you all the very best of luck for the remainder of the season.
To the most passionate fan base in the NFL, thank you for embracing my family. It has been a pleasure calling New York our home and we will forever appreciate all of the memories that were created here.
With Love and Regard,
All Gas No Brake!!!"
It's a classy sentiment from Saleh despite the fact that he probably feels like he was done extremely wrong by the organization. Through all the ups and downs that New York experienced since Saleh took over prior to the 2021 season, ultimately this has been a significantly better era of Jets football than had been the case in the previous two administrations under Adam Gase and Todd Bowles.
Whether this decision at this time from the Jets was the right one will remain to be seen throughout the season, but ultimately the organization is moving on one way or another.