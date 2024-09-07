San Francisco 49ers Star Offers Praise for New York Jets Wide Receiver
The New York Jets will have to prove they're as good as they look to be on paper during the season, but the roster can't go unnoticed entering the campaign. Many around the industry believe the Jets have an opportunity to win a Super Bowl and if things go as planned, they'd be correct.
Not only are analysts saying New York can win it all, but players around the league are giving them more respect than ever.
The Jets will play the on Monday night in their first game of the year, a tough opening contest. The 49ers are arguably the best team in the NFL, and with a lot of change for New York, things won't be easy.
However, San Francisco players have shown respect to players on the Jets roster, indicating how tough it is to prepare for the team.
In years past, opposing defenses didn't have to worry much about New York's offense. They've typically been one of the worst in the NFL, and while every team prepares no matter who they're playing, the Jets are now becoming a team that other squads need to worry about.
Charvarius Ward of the 49ers praised the offense, specifically star wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Wilson, who's expected to be one of the top receivers in the NFL this season, has a big year in front of them.
He had 1,042 yards a season ago, with bad quarterback play. If Aaron Rodgers plays how he's expected to, there's a very good chance he could be looking at a 1,500-plus-yard year.
Ward compared him to Rodgers' long-time teammate, Davante Adams, perhaps the biggest compliment a receiver could get. Adams is an all-world talent.
"No. They have the same offensive coordinator that Rodgers had in Green Bay. I think it's going to be a similar offense," Ward said, according to Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated. "Garrett Wilson might be the new Davante Adams. We're watching some of his Packers tape and some of the tape from last year as well because they have the same play-caller."
He added that he "thinks he's a dog."
Wilson should only continue to get more respect around the league once he puts up numbers compared to some of the other top wide receivers in football. If players around the league already think this highly of him, imagine what they'll say when he has an all-time great throwing him the football.