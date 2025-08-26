Should Jets Sign This Recently Released Pro Bowl QB?
The New York Jets might be wise to add another veteran quarterback before the regular season gets underway.
Tyrod Taylor is expected to be available for Week 1 as Justin Fields’ trustworthy backup, but beyond Taylor — who might not be 100 percent healthy — New York doesn’t have a ton of viable options at QB.
New York cut ties with Adrian Martinez, and Brady Cook is more of a practice squad player than a game-ready NFL QB3 right now, with all due respect.
Jets could sign Tyler Huntley
Why shouldn’t the Jets consider bringing aboard 27-year-old QB Tyler Huntley, who was released by the Cleveland Browns on Sunday?
Even if Gang Green is only planning to keep two quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster, Huntley would be a worthwhile guy to stash on the practice squad with Cook — insurance against further injuries to Taylor, or worse, an injury to Fields.
Huntley is no slouch. He earned a Pro Bowl appearance in 2022 as a member of the Baltimore Ravens and has rushed for 644 yards and five touchdowns in his career, making him a dual-threat QB who might be able to pull off some of the play designs offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand is drawing up for Fields.
Huntley has 25 regular-season appearances under his belt, including 14 starts (5-9 record). He also started a playoff game for Baltimore in 2022. He was 2-3 in starts for the Miami Dolphins last season.
With a career completion percentage of 64.6 and the capacity to be a threat on the ground, Huntley definitely clears the bar for a QB3, and you have to think the Jets are at least monitoring his market.
The Jets will begin their 2025 campaign — and the Aaron Glenn era — at home against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 7. It will be a meaningful game for Fields, who was benched by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin last season in favor of Russell Wilson, a situation that is said to have contributed to Fields’ departure from Pittsburgh.
Glenn and the Jets’ leadership believe that Fields can be the quarterback of a winning team. That remains to be seen, as does New York’s contingency plan for if Fields and/or Taylor miss time this season.
More NFL: Jets Tight End Facing Uncertain Roster Status, Writers Say