Should New York Jets Already Be Worried About Their Left Tackle?
It was always a big if, and it still is.
If he can remain available, left tackle Tyron Smith gives the New York Jets an elite performer at an immensely important position.
The Jets signed the eight-time Pro Bowl selection this past March, hoping to stabilize the blindside protector role in front for future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. When on the field during training camp, by multiple accounts, the 33-year-old Smith looks the part, but that big "if" emerged again this past week.
Although the Jets classify it as part of the physical maintenance plan they have put together for Smith, the veteran bookend hasn't been robustly available since last Friday. Sitting out Saturday's Green & White scrimmage, Smith initially appeared to be taking a scheduled off-day leading into Sunday's team off-day. When the Jets returned to practice on Monday, however, the 33-year-old did not participate.
"He's dealing with a little bit of tightness, coming off of the weekend of work. He'll be back in practice tomorrow. We just wanted to take a little extra precaution with him," said fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh on Monday afternoon. "This is just from his last practice. He should be back in tomorrow."
As Saleh projected, Smith returned to practice on Tuesday in Florham Park, but it was only in a limited role.
"We're just going to work him back in," said Saleh on Tuesday.
It may well be the Jets taking extra precaution with their prized left tackle, but if Smith genuinely needs to ease back into action after three consecutive training camp off-days, then how does one realistically expect him to remain available throughout a rigorous 17-game regular season schedule.
Smith has not played a full season since 2015 and has missed at least three appearances in every season since. He played in 13 games last year, but has been available for only 30 of 67 possible appearances over the most-recent four-season span.
When speaking to reporters during the first week of training camp, Smith reportedly felt great while also recognizing the importance of his availability moving forward.
"Just gotta maintain it, stay healthy, stay in shape, so I could be here for my teammates," said Smith.
RELATED: Saleh Addresses Alarming Issue on New York Jets Offensive Line
According to Saleh, however, New York has not been forced to deviate from the plan and Smith is on pace to be at full health when the Jets kick off the season on September 9 against the San Francisco 49ers.
"He's on our timeline," said Saleh. "If he's scheduled for a rest day that particular day he's off and if he's scheduled for 15 to 20 or 20 to 40, whatever his schedule looks like, that's what we're trying to adhere to the best we can, to help him get ready for Week 1."
Until Smith shows otherwise, there's still an "if" factor looming overhead in Florham Park.