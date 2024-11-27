New York Jets Prepare for Seattle Seahawks as Drama Swirls Around Franchise
The New York Jets couldn’t help making news during their bye week, but now they can focus on a game as they prepare to host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. eastern and the game will be broadcast on CBS.
Drama was the name of the game last week at Florham Park, as Jets owner Woody Johnson apparently swooped in on his helicopter during last Tuesday's practice, asked to see general manager Joe Douglas and promptly fired him.
Now, the Jets are in the market for both a new GM and head coach. To that end, New York announced on Monday that they were partnering with The 33rd Team to begin that search for both positions.
Interestingly, The 33rd Team is run by former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.
So that should be interesting.
On top of that there was plenty of reporting last week that quarterback Aaron Rodgers sought to dispute during his Tuesday appearance on ESPN's Pat McAfee, including the fact that he had dinner with Woody Johnson recently.
Rodgers said he had dinner with “a Johnson.” But he would not disclose who that Johnson was.
Meanwhile, Seattle (6-5) comes into this game with something to play for. The Seahawks are in the race to win the NFC West and return to the playoffs.
The Seahawks also have a former Jets quarterback under center — Geno Smith.
Here is a preview of the Jets and Seahawks.
Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Time, Day: 1 p.m., ET, Sunday
TV: CBS
Radio: 104.3 FM (flagship)
Records: Jets: 3-8; Seahawks: 6-5.
Last week: New York Jets were on a bye; Seattle def. Arizona, 16-6.
Coaches: Jets — Jeff Ulbrich (interim, 1-5 with Jets and for career); Seahawks — Mike Macdonald (first year, 6-5 with Seahawks, overall).
Fun fact: While Ulbrich is technically still the Jets’ defensive coordinator, MacDonald came up on the defensive side of the ball and was the DC for the Baltimore Ravens from 2022-23.
All-Times Series: Seahawks lead series, 13-8.
Last meeting: Seahawks def. Jets, 23-6 (Jan. 1, 2023).
Series notes: The Jets lost the first seven meetings in this series, dating back to 1977. They’ve also the last five meetings. Between those streaks, the Jets were 8-1.
About the Jets: The Jets have a less than 1% chance of making the playoffs per ESPN. Their chances of making the playoffs aren't realistic and they're going to miss the postseason for the 14th straight year.
The drama down the stretch will likely surround Rodgers, who could find himself either benched or on injured reserved by season's end, even though he made it clear during an appearance with ESPN’s Pat McAfee that he had no interest in either.
Why bench him? He wants to play, the Jets are going nowhere and he’s played poorly enough that he could actually help New York gets a higher draft pick? The Jets need that high draft pick to select a player that could be Rodgers’ replacement in 2025.
A new general manager and head coach will undoubtedly change the entire landscape of the franchise.
Let Rodgers play and let the chips fall where they may. Perhaps he can help the Jets tank organically?
About the Seahawks: In MacDonald’s first season as head coach the Seahawks are locked in a battle to win the NFC West with Arizona, which is why their victory over the Cardinals last Sunday was so important.
In fact, every win is important to Seattle. Just one game separates the top of that division from the bottoms, as both the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers are one game back at 5-6.
Seattle is a middle of the road team on offense, ranked just above the league median in total offense. The Seahawks put their trust in an attack led by running back Kenneth Walker III and augmented by their quarterback, former New York Jets starter Geno Smith.
Defensively, McDonald has the Seahawks allowing 22 points per game. With this Jets offense, that might be enough to get Seattle the win.
Next Up: The Jets are at Miami on Dec. 8. The Seahawks are at Arizona on Dec. 8