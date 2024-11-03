Star New York Jets Linebacker Fined for Hit in New England Game
Just a week after his teammate was fined for a hit against Pittsburgh, New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood lost some money for a hit against the New England Patriots.
Per the NFL Network, The league fined Sherwood $6,354 for unnecessary roughness and use of the helmet on a hit last Sunday on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, a hit that landed the rookie in concussion protocol.
Maye left the game and didn’t return, as he was replaced by veteran Jacoby Brissett. Maye cleared concussion protocol and was removed from the Patriots’ injury report in advance of this weekend’s game.
NFL Network’s Tom Pellisero posted video of the hit as a reference.
Sherwood, drafted by the Jets in 2021, is in the final year of the rookie contract he signed that paid him $4.3834 million. His base salary in 2024 is just over $1 million.
The former Auburn star is having a career year, as his playing time has increased with the injury issues of veteran starter C.J. Mosley. Sherwood has 80 combined tackles, 50 of which are solo, along with six tackles for loss and a quarterback hit. He has already passed career highs in every major category with eight games remaining.
He will be a free agent after this season.
Sherwood did not have an immediate reaction to the final on social media, as he and the Jets were off this weekend after beating the Houston Texans on Thursday.
That wasn’t the case when teammate and fellow linebacker Quincy Williams was fined fined $45,020 for unnecessary roughness and use of helmet on a hit on Steelers running back Jaylen Warren last Sunday.
That play drew a response from Williams on social media, which was the night before the New England game.
how am I supposed to make this tackle?
My shoulder ain’t that far from my head. he lowering his helmet to make contact with me. I WILL NOT GET RAN OVER!!! #Flagfootball #Twohandtouch
There was no flag on the play.
The New York Jets just snapped a five-game losing streak and will have 10 days to prepare for their next game, which is set for Arizona next Sunday. New York is attempting to become the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to start the season 2-6 and make the playoffs.