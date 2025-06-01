Steelers Believe '85 Percent' Of Ex-Jets Star Could Lead Them To Super Bowl
Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to make headlines, despite doing nothing at all.
Contrary to recent history, it’s Rodgers’s lack of action that has people talking, as opposed to something he said on The Pat McAfee Show or something he did on the football field.
That’s because everyone — mostly, the Pittsburgh Steelers — are waiting for Rodgers to make an announcement on the 2025 season.
It’s widely assumed that Rodgers — if he plays at all — will do so with the Steelers, whose mediocre quarterback situation would be greatly enhanced by the addition of Rodgers, at least from a ceiling standpoint (no disrespect, Mason Rudolph).
The Steelers wouldn’t expect a 41-year-old Rodgers to be an MVP candidate, but they also wouldn’t need him to be. Pittsburgh has a quality — albeit aging — roster that was solid QB play away from being an impactful playoff club in 2024, but Russell Wilson wasn’t able to provide that for Mike Tomlin’s group.
The Steelers are thinking that even a diminished version of Rodgers would be an upgrade for them in 2025, and enough to push the team to the next level, especially as their core enters a final, one- or two-year window.
Sports Illustrated Albert Breer discussed the Steelers’ mindset about Rodgers while appearing as a guest on a new episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast on Friday.
“I think their thought is, ‘If we can get 80 (or) 85 percent of what Aaron Rodgers was three years ago, we might have a Super Bowl team.”
“You can argue whether they would or not, but I think if you're them and you're looking at it with this group of players that you've had for the last few years, and this might be your last shot before you really go through a real reset, then it's worth taking that swing.”
Pittsburgh is certainly in the batter’s box, ready to swing for a home run.
Now it’s up to Rodgers, and we wait.
