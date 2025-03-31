Steelers Give Clearest Update On Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Yet
There's obviously been a lot of chatter about Aaron Rodgers lately.
His future has been up in the air since the New York Jets decided to move on and he hasn't made a public decision yet. He hasn't signed a deal or announced his retirement. The former Jet has made one free agent visit and it was to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
If he's playing in 2025, it seems like the Steelers are his only option. The New York Giants were tied to him as well but signed both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. The Minnesota Vikings were reportedly interested in him but have since opted to roll with young signal-caller JJ McCarthy instead.
When could we find out about Rodgers' decision? Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Rodgers on Sunday and couldn't say much, but did talk about the future Hall of Famer. He briefly discussed the visit and also shared that there isn't a timeline for his decision to his knowledge.
"Not to my knowledge," Tomlin said about a timeline, as transcribed by The Athletic's Mike DeFabo. "You know, I don't know that we've approached it from a deadline perspective. Certainly, as I mentioned, you'd like to have settled circumstances. But, you know, deadlines don't often bring that to a head."
It's not much, but it's something. Tomlin not sharing a timeline could be a sign that Pittsburgh really doesn't know much about what Rodgers is thinking as well. At this rate, he could share a decision today, next week, next month, or months from now. There's no way to know.
